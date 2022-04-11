Why the Pebble e-ink watch company failed

The much-loved Pebble e-ink smartwatch was a favorite of BB readers, executing on a $10m Kickstarter and becoming a flagship for crowdfunded personal tech. Alas, the company didn't make it, and ended up absorbed into Fitbit. Founder Eric Migicovsky explains why Pebble failed in his own words.

We succeeded at inventing the smartwatch and an entirely new product category. The product itself is amazing, people still use it to this day. I personally still use my Pebble 2 HR every single day and I wouldn't trade it for any other smartwatch on the market. But in the end, we failed to create a sustainable, profitable business. We sold parts of our business to Fitbit at the end of 2016. What happened? Here's my TL;DR