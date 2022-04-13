I seriously thought this was a Boris Johnson parody video, but it's just another Tory member of the UK Parliament

"Something something, Boris Johnson should apologize, something something." It really doesn't matter what you say about Boris Johnson when you look like a Covent Garden street performer impersonating Boris Johnson, like Tory MP Michael Fabricant.

Despite looking as if he bought a "UK Prime Minister Costume" from the bargain bin at a year-round Halloween store, Fabricant has the qualifications to be an MP. Studied at Oxford? Check! Kept an apartheid-era South African flag on his mantelpiece? Check! Called a teenager a "complete twat" on Twitter? Check!