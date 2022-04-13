Marjorie Taylor Greene declares military service "throwing your life away"

A lot of Veterans, lawmakers, and Veterans who are lawmakers are up in arms over Empty G's latest foot in the mouth moment. We are well beyond being surprised that she says things that should limit anyone, including her faithful, from voting for her again, but the sideshow continues.

RawStory:

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disparaged the 1.33 million active-duty U.S. Department of Defense members, including the 481,254 active-duty U.S. Army members by declaring that joining America's Armed Forces is "like throwing your life away."

Now she's facing the consequences, including blowback from her fellow members of Congress who served or have served in the U.S. Military, and other veterans.