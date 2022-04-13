Protestor attempted to glue herself to floor during NBA game

Animal rights activist Alicia Santurio. attempted to glue herself to the floor during yesterday's Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game. Turns out, the glue either was too slow to dry or not strong enough and authorities quickly whisked her away. From the New York Post:

"I was just told by security that she apparently had glued herself to the floor and she refused to lift her wrist up," [TNT sideline analyst Allie] LaForce said. "They were trying to pull her off and she was resisting trying to keep her wrist glued to the floor."[…]

The incident, which happened under the opposite basket from where Minnesota was shooting free throws with 3:34 to go in the first half, was reportedly in response to the treatment of chickens at Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor's farm, according to ESPN's Sarah Spain. The women's shirt read "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive."