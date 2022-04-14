This video is titled "The Paint Rant", and amounts to an extremely convincing argument for the eggshell-textured paint that Linus Sebastian (now of Linus Tech Tips fame, but formerly a decorator) had repeatedly and quite forcefully insisted his house painters use on the walls. But they instead used satin, the spineless centrist of finishes, so here we are. Jump to 10m for the best 2 minutes of the 13-minute rant.
Former house painter angry at house painters he hired
