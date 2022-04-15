For Good Friday, here are 39 lashes

Today is Good Friday so please enjoy "39 Lashes" from Andrew Lloyd Weber's Jesus Christ Superstar (1973). That groove whips me into a frenzy. (See what I did there?)
On Halloween 1992, I saw the Afghan Whigs open with this song and it was sublime.
