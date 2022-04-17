This here is some amazing LEGO engineering. As manuals disappear, the YouTubers at Brick Technology made their own:
Marvel at this LEGO 5speed manual transmission
"Hand Solo" builds lighter, more affordable prosthetic arms made of LEGO
David Aguilar saw a problem and he solved it, in the process becoming "Hand Solo." LEGO: David Aguilar from Spain was just 9 years old when he rebuilt a LEGO ship into a little prosthetic for his arm. The first thing David tells you when you meet him is that he didn't survive a shark… READ THE REST
Florida sheriff apprehends multi-state LEGO thief
Shannon Kirkley of New Jersey was arrested in Wesley Chapel, Florida, after hiding a number of LEGO sets in a toy treasure box, and paying only for the box. Kirkley admitted to having pulled variants of this caper across the country. READ THE REST
