On September 6, 1997, a one-minute silence was observed during the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Conceptual artist Jonty Semper was in Hyde Park recording audio of the moment which he then released on 7" vinyl in 2001.

Listen above. You can purchase your own vinyl copy via Discogs for £15.00.

Semper later released (on CD only), archival recordings of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday two minute silences from The Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, United Kingdom.

John Cage would be proud.