Police seeking gentleman suspected of pieing random people in South Carolina

Police are seeking Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald who is suspected of tossing pies (well, actually plates of whipped cream) in the faces of random people on the streets of Greenville, South Carolina. How did they identify the gentleman? Apparently they compared security video of him with a YouTube video of Moore-Gerald and a friend executing their "pie in the face prank," as they describe it. Police don't think it's funny though. From WYFF:

Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said a woman was walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

Bragg said there have been multiple incidents of this occurring during the day Wednesday.

They released a photo of him from a security video holding a plate of whipped cream.