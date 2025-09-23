Poop spray lands teaching assistant in it

A teaching assistant was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, after being identified as the source of an odorous problem at the high school there. Alexander Lewis, 32, was charged with "disturbing schools" and malicious injury to property over his alleged use of a "poop" spray.

Deputies said Lewis purchased the spray online and used it multiple times between Aug. 25 and Sept. 19, causing significant disruptions. The odor reportedly triggered health issues among students and staff, including headaches, nausea and dizziness, and resulted in nearly $55,000 in inspection and air conditioning repair costs for the district. "My son has, his asthma has been triggered multiple times because of this and I had to take him to the doctor three times," said a parent.

The problems caused by the mysterious smell were no joke: it resulted in inspections of gas lines and a propane system, and air quality tests. Additional charges are "possible," reports Local 12 news.

I have been unable to determine from news reportage which brand of poop spray was deployed, but the top brands appear to be Wet Farts by Laughing Smith and Liquid Ass.

He was observed carrying (and in one report using) the spray on surveillance video, and confronted and detained shortly thereafter.