Merriam-Webster "announces" new AI as a prank

The marketing campaign for the recently-announced twelfth edition of the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary is a little… scary. While a dictionary technically can be considered a "large language model", albeit not a very interactive one, it's fair to say no one had thought of using that term to describe it before Merriam-Webster's recent fakeout ad.

The first few seconds are groan-worthy as the venerable dictionary company gears up to unveiling what at first blush appears to be a new AI, presumably to help you misspell words even more efficiently. The final reveal, when it happens, comes with a palpable wave of relief. Pitch-perfect execution here, really.

We are thrilled to announce that our NEW Large Language Model will be released on 11.18.25. — Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) 2025-10-01T14:38:28.552Z

Insidious of them to almost give me a heart attack, though.