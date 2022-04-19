Bill O'Reilly caught on video threatening a JetBlue worker because his plane was late

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly, who was ousted from the network after sexual harassment accusations from five women, threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK Airport on Sunday because his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed.

The 72-year-old mess, who towered over the airline worker, leaned forward in an intimidating stance as he spoke with ugly arrogance. "I want to know what you're gonna do…it's three hours late!" he said, as if there was anything the employee could do to speed up the plane's progress.

When the employee tried to say something, O'Reilly snapped, "No, no, no, you're going to find out," while pointing a finger in the man's face.

"You're threatening me with violence," the employee said at one point.

"You fucking scumbag … " O'Reilly added. "You're going to lose your job."

Although some of the conversation is lost due to the bad sound, his body language remained toxic throughout.