Alex Jones ordered to pay $1m in legal fees to Sandy Hook parents

A day after Alex Jones's companies filed for bankruptcy protection, a judge in Texas ordered he pay $1m in legal fees to four Sandy Hook parents he libeled. Jones falsely claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was faked with their co-operation, and has all but refused to co-operate with court proceedings against him except to delay the outcome.

According to the order by Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, Jones and his businesses have 30 days to pay the attorney fees and expenses for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of slain Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis; for Lenny Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of slain first-grader Noah Pozner; and for Marcel Fontaine, a Norwalk native who was falsely accused on Jones' InfoWars site as the perpetrator behind the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.

In the two cases he has already lost, damages are yet to be assessed. Jones, according to one review, has generated at least $165m in recent years.