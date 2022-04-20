Newsmax needed to find black conservatives to pose as noble race "traitors". With the count at three, including one dead man, they made do with Ben Shapiro for their fourth. James Campbell posted the screenshot on Twitter:
Newsmax includes dead man and Ben Shapiro in lineup of contemporary black conservatives
"Libs of TikTok" unmasked in Washington Post exposé
Libs of TikTok is a popular Twitter account that posts clips of liberal, lefty and LGBTQ people saying outrageous things, right-wing memes, and so on. It's got half a million followers, is indifferent to the truth, and even boasts about getting teachers fired. Its postings have been repackaged by conservative media including Fox News and… READ THE REST
"Devious Licks" and other Tik Tok viral teencrime stories were faked by a Republican PR firm working for Facebook
Who had the above headline on their 2020s bullshit bingo card? Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell report that Facebook hired a bunch of GOP operatives to smear competitor Tik Tok as a malign foreign influence on children. Most of those viral local stories about teens smashing up bathrooms, slapping teachers and so on? They were either… READ THE REST
Was Biden too quick to rule out World War III?
An NBC News reporter today pressed President Biden on attacking Russia directly: was he too early to rule out such an attack, even if—as she outright quotes him saying—it would lead to World War III? Jeet Heer asks, "do people not understand what a direct military conflict between Russia and the USA would entail?" This… READ THE REST
