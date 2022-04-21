Florida bride served marijuana-laced lasagna, sending guests to the hospital

When deciding on a menu for her wedding, a 42-year-old Florida bride made sure to include baked lasagna, with the emphasis on baked. Unbeknownst to her 30–40 guests, she and her caterer loaded the entrée with marijuana. But their plan bombed when guests became so ill, some were rushed to the hospital.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing …" said one of the guests to WESH2. "We were high as a kite, out of our minds."

After denying that they had laced the food in February, when the wedding took place, the bride and caterer finally fessed up and were arrested Monday, facing felony charges.

From WESH2: