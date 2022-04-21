Florida bride served marijuana-laced lasagna, sending guests to the hospital

When deciding on a menu for her wedding, a 42-year-old Florida bride made sure to include baked lasagna, with the emphasis on baked. Unbeknownst to her 30–40 guests, she and her caterer loaded the entrée with marijuana. But their plan bombed when guests became so ill, some were rushed to the hospital.
"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing …" said one of the guests to WESH2. "We were high as a kite, out of our minds."
After denying that they had laced the food in February, when the wedding took place, the bride and caterer finally fessed up and were arrested Monday, facing felony charges.
From WESH2:
Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a wedding around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood.
There, Danya "Shea" Glenny, 42, was getting married with about 30 to 40 guests in attendance. …
[Friend Miranda] Cady is a local realtor who knew Glenny as a fellow accomplished businesswoman and never dreamed her attendance at her friend's wedding would turn into a nightmare.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's office, Cady and multiple guests at the wedding fell ill.
One man who called 911 said he "felt like he had drugs inside him" and several guests told first responders the food they had eaten was laced with marijuana. …
According to the incident report, deputies who responded asked the bride and another unidentified person if they put cannabis in the food and the bride responded, "No."
But now, two months later, after detectives tested food items from the wedding, Glenny and her caterer, 31-year-old Joycelyn Bryant, have both been arrested and face felony charges of reckless tampering, culpable negligence and possessing marijuana.