Man shot haunted house performer who scared him

Over the weekend, Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was visiting the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when a performer scared hie group so much that one of them reportedly fell to the floor. At that moment, Brown said he felt a gun slide over to his foot, so he grabbed it and fired two shots at the performer, hitting him once in the shoulder.

Brown told police he thought the gun was a prop and all part of the fun. After firing the weapon, Brown allegedly handed the weapon to his 15-year-old child and split the scene.

From WMBF:

At this point, he has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting on Saturday night at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House, but additional charges are likely. The detective added that they are also still working to determine who the gun belonged to and where it came from[…] The victim in the case also spoke out [at the bond hearing]. He said that he's having trouble sleeping at night and has been out of work since Saturday and doesn't know when he'll be able to return. The victim said that Brown looked at him and fired the weapon twice and said because of this he asked that the charges be reconsidered in the case.