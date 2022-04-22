Here's an idea on how to have smoother D&D sessions

It's a great time to be a fan of tabletop games. That's not to say there was ever a bad time to be a fan of the genre, but with the abundance of resources and communities available on the internet, tabletop games have never been better. We also have more famous nerds than ever before. Creators and artists like Dan Harmon and Matt Mercer built successful shows around their love of D&D. Will Wheaton (previously) films himself playing D&D. Stranger Things was in recent memory the hottest show on the planet, and D&D was a central element of the series. It's a beautiful time to be a fan.

Aside from the visibility, the internet has also helped provide a ton of advice on enhancing your D&D experience. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Ginny Di offers her suggestion on how to become a better DM.