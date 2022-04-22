Skeletons in Video Games is a Twitter account devoted to dem digital bones. Ah, video games… people are just dying to get in them.
Skeletons in videogames. Lots and lots of skeletons.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dem bones
- Games
- skeletons
- videogames
The genius of Cuphead
Games look better than ever; that's a fact. Behind their gilded exterior, though, most releases from major developers are more formulaic and tame than they've ever been. That's why it's been such a joy to watch Cuphead claim its place. Cuphead is at once a retro homage to platformers from the early SNES and Genesis era and a stunning… READ THE REST
Archive of bland and unpleasant video game tie-ins
Real Fake Licenced Games is my new favorite Twitter account. Welcome to the mundane grind of media licensing, a catalogue of tie-in video game concepts so blandly unpleasant that it seems like a glitch in the simulation. UPDATE: I'd clocked it on April 1, and it turns out for that day alone they were picking… READ THE REST
Welcome to Brazil's Indigenous gaming scene
Araní is a game in development in Brazil featuring an indigenous hero, who sets out to save the Sun Tribe from a mysterious threat—and a sign of the country's growing indigenous gaming and game development scene, writes Wired's Gabrieal Leão. Walela Soeikigh "Kin" Suruí, a 21-year-old medical student, come from the Suruí Pater people in… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on… READ THE REST
How to prevent your e-mails from being stolen, at a steal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cybercrime and all the forms it comes in can be scary, and while some hacks can be fun, for the most part, most are a nightmare. And when it comes to email,… READ THE REST
Thank Mom for everything this Mother's Day with 77% off this smartwatch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we are all well aware, the passage of time is super strange. As time goes by, people get older, seasons change, and you're still sitting around waiting for things to open… READ THE REST