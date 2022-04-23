I stared into the pulsating vortex of this Maggot kaleidoscope with bird song audio, and I am a changed being. As the chirping birds guided me deeper into the dancing agglomeration of larvae, I could feel my soul leaving this earthly realm. I am now exhibiting some minor physical symptoms of turning into a maggot, but it's worth the transcendental experience. I suggest you watch the video and transcend, too, but don't say I didn't warn you.
Escape into the pulsating vortex of this maggot kaleidoscope
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- delightful grubs
The $10 app that can get your organization back on track
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we can all enjoy and appreciate efficiency, whether it's our own or perhaps even someone else's. But whether it's stress from life events, or maybe you don't have… READ THE REST
This wireless charging dock can keep your AirPods charged and look sleek doing it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The modern person living in the digital age has an easier life than anyone who came before. To navigate the world effectively, all one needs to do is remember to bring… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on… READ THE REST