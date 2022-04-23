Escape into the pulsating vortex of this maggot kaleidoscope

Popkin

I stared into the pulsating vortex of this Maggot kaleidoscope with bird song audio, and I am a changed being. As the chirping birds guided me deeper into the dancing agglomeration of larvae, I could feel my soul leaving this earthly realm. I am now exhibiting some minor physical symptoms of turning into a maggot, but it's worth the transcendental experience. I suggest you watch the video and transcend, too, but don't say I didn't warn you.