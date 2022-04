We've all heard of starfish, but have you ever seen or heard of a feather star? These beautiful sea creatures live in both shallow and deep ocean water. They have long appendages resembling feathers that branch out from a central point which they use to capture floating particles of food.

They may look like plants, but they are animals known as echinoderms, the same phylum as starfish, sea stars, and sea cucumbers.

The way feather stars swim is entrancing.