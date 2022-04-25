A fireside chat with Trey Parker and Matt Stone

The story of Trey Parker and Matt Stone is one of my favorite tales of success in entertainment. Too often are aspiring creatives drawn into the Hollywood machine and drained of their verve and enthusiasm. With Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it seems like they're the same absurdists that we met in the 90s: they have remained loyal to the partner that brought them to the dance.

Parker and Stone introduce episodes from South Park's first season, in 1997, in the video above—a reminder that Parker and Stone could've easily traded their billion-dollar kingdom of cartoon violence for a conventional career as a comedy double act. Well, a comedy trio, if you count old Scratch there.