Tropicana redesigned its orange juice carton and lost $30 million

Tropicana's logo of an orange with a colorful straw sticking out of it is fun and memorable. It's tough to beat.

But back in 2008, Tropicana's brand managers thought they knew better. It's time to modernize orange juice, they said. Let's spend $35 million to rebrand our juice! First, we'll get rid of a logo that's instantly recognizable to a couple hundred million people and replace it with a generic-looking glass of orange juice. Next, we'll swap the stylish Tropicana typeface with a crisp contemporary font. As a finishing touch, we'll turn the brand name sideways to make it hard to read.

Of course, when the new carton came out, customers rejected it, and Tropicana lost $30 million in sales.

Our customers sure are stupid for not liking our new design, said the brand managers. I suppose we'll have to bring back that lousy orange with the straw sticking out of it.

This is a great example of why you should never mess with a winning formula. The Tropicana brand managers thought they knew better than the customers, and they paid the price. When you've got a good thing, don't try to fix it.

