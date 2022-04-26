Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died

Kane Tanaka was the world's oldest person until her death on April 19 at 119 years old. She was born on January 2, 1903 and most recently resided in a rest home in Fukuoka, Japan where she enjoyed playing board games and doing math problems, according to Guinness World Records:

She was also known to have a sweet tooth – on the day her official Guinness World Records certificate was presented to her, she also received a box of chocolates, which she immediately opened and started eating. Even in her final days, her family said she still had an appetite for chocolate and cola.

The oldest person in recorded history was Jeanne Louise Calment (1875-1977) who lived to 122. The oldest male was Jiroemon Kumura (1897-2013) who died at 116 years old.