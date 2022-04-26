Transphobic frozen food heir lies about his Twitter account to aggrandize billionaire

After posting a transphobic tweet on Twitter, frozen food heir, and Vladimir Putin fanboi, Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson was briefly banned. When the tweet was removed his account was unlocked, however, he failed to use the account again until last night, when Carlson claimed that Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk set the account free.

Perhaps Mr. Carlson's bromeopathically tanned scrotum has interfered with his memory.

TPM: