Naman Gupta of Noida, India, started a business making teddy bears stuff with used cigarette butts. He pays ragpickers to collect butts in the street. Then Gupta's employees carefully separate the paper and charred tobacco from the filters, which are thoroughly washed and dried before being used as stuffing.
This factory in India makes teddy bears stuffed with used cigarette butts
