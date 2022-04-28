Earth Reviews: the creators of the simulation we all live in are looking for feedback

Earth Reviews is a website where you can leave feedback about certain aspects of the human simulation. The site explains, " It turns out Earth is just a simulation. Luckily, the creators are looking for feedback." Some of the items up for review on the site include ketchup, crowds, hiccups, kneecaps, and volcanoes. Each item on the site has a list of comments and up to 5 overall stars based on its average rating.

Here is a review that simulation member Lia left about sponges: "Extremely terrible they smell and sit on the counter, and I can't look at them". I have to say, I agree wholeheartedly with Lia on this one.