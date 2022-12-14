3D circuit simulator

Diode is a three-dimensional circuit simulator, allowing you to test designs in the browser, free of charge, in a more attractive and shareable way than the usual 2D options. What with the camera options, I could well see these being used in a new generation of Youtube tutorials! [via Hacker News]
