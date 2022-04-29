An update on what Dutch kinetic sculptor Theo Jansen has been up to

This gorgeous 4-1/2 minute video features some of Dutch kinetic sculptor, Theo Jansen's, most recent creations. He writes in the video's description:
Strandbeest Evolution 2021 provides an update on the evolutionary development. Every spring I go to the beach with a new beast. During the summer I do all kinds of experiments with the wind, sand and water. In the fall I grew a bit wiser about how these beasts can survive the circumstances on the beach. At that point I declare them extinct and they go to the bone yard.
Image: Screengrab