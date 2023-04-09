Kinetic sculpture makes jarring sounds as it swells in and out of a giant orb shape

I like this Kinetic sculpture that makes jarring sounds as it swells in and out. The piece reminds me of a gigantic wind chime. One with sounds that could possibly make the entire neighborhood think that aliens have landed. It's hypnotic to watch this piece swell in and out of a giant orb shape, and it looks like a lot of fun to set into action. The piece is called Bing Bang 2010 and was created by artist @etiennekrahenbuhl.
From Instagram:
"masterpiece called Bing Bang 2010
A sphere-shaped concentration of material and energy. A cosmic musical instrument that poetically translates the original sound until it fades away in a long decrescendo. A creation that resembles a planet or a large atom seen through a microscope, where the infinitely small and infinitely large collide."