Kinetic sculpture makes jarring sounds as it swells in and out of a giant orb shape

I like this Kinetic sculpture that makes jarring sounds as it swells in and out. The piece reminds me of a gigantic wind chime. One with sounds that could possibly make the entire neighborhood think that aliens have landed. It's hypnotic to watch this piece swell in and out of a giant orb shape, and it looks like a lot of fun to set into action. The piece is called Bing Bang 2010 and was created by artist @etiennekrahenbuhl.

From Instagram: