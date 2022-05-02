Man whose penis "just dropped off onto the floor" grew a new one his arm 

Malcolm MacDonald (47) says, "I feel like a real man again," after receiving a replacement for his former penis, which "just dropped off onto the floor" after a blood infection.

Doctors created an artificial penis using skin on his left arm. Eventually, the artificial penis was removed from his left arm, outfitted with hydraulics so that he could have an erection on demand, and attached to his groin.

MacDonald's curious story is told in the BBC 4 documentary "The Man with a Penis on His Arm."

Here's an interview with MacDonald from last year when the artificial penis was still growing on his arm: