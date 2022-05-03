Sen. Susan Collins, once again, acts surprised to find that she sold us out

Senator Susan Collins reports that she really didn't expect Justices Gorsuch or Kavanaugh to overturn Roe v. Wade and this behavior is inconsistent with what she had been told by both. No one believed Senator Collins's assurances before, and I doubt anyone finds comforting anything she has to say today.

CNN:

GOP Sen. Susan Collins said on Tuesday that a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published by Politico was "completely inconsistent" with what Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh "said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office." "If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," Collins said in a statement. "Obviously, we won't know each Justice's decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case."

Asked if she was misled by Kavanaugh, Collins told CNN, "My statement speaks for itself."

Here Kavanaugh gives Senator Feinstein a clear indication he wouldn't support Roe v Wade by blowing smoke for 5 minutes or so and then claiming it'd be a spoiler if he said anything.