There's a Wizard of Oz-themed park in North Carolina

I've adored the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz since I was a child. Little did I know that there is a theme park called "The Land of Oz" in North Carolina that has been through many ups and downs throughout the years.

The Land of Oz amusement park opened up in 1975 and was initially successful. It was more of an immersive walk-through experience than an amusement park, with costumed characters from the film, and of course, a winding yellow brick road that park-goers could skip down.

Just a few months after its grand opening, though, the magical little park was ransacked and set on fire.

Watch The Many Lives of North Carolina's Land of Oz to learn more about the park's history and how it recovered from this disaster. The Land of Oz park has been through a lot, but it's still here today and open part-time as an annual fall attraction.