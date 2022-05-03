Watch this supercut of Susan Collins promising Brett Kavanaugh won't overturn Roe v. Wade

As pointed out earlier, Susan Collins is a master of the self-own. Unfortunately, she doesn't seem to ever learn much less care how much damage she has inflicted on the country with her baffling gullibility.

Here's a supercut that reveals her maddening naiveté.

I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh will overturn. He noted that Roe had been reaffirmed 19 years later by Planned Parenthood versus Casey, and that it was precedent on precedent. He said it should be extremely rare that it be overturned. We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said that it was settled law. I could not vote for a judge who had demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade, because it would indicate a lack of respect for precedent. What Judge Kavanaugh told me and he's the first Supreme Court nominee that I've interviewed out of six who has told me this is that he views precedent not just as a legal doctrine, but it's rooted in our Constitution, and he reveres our Constitution. I asked him, Is it sufficient? If five current sitting justices believed that Roe should be overturned and he said, "No, I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade, because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions." Judge Kavanaugh is the first Supreme Court nominee to express the view. That precedent is not merely a practice and tradition, but rooted in Article Three of our Constitution itself. I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh

She's Charlie Brown, and the rest of the GOP is Lucy with the football.