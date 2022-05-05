The Supreme Court gets a "non-scalable" fence — the new symbol of America

Similar to the Capitol after the Jan. 6 attacks, the Supreme Court is now surrounded by an 8-foot "non-scalable" fence. It was erected last night, replacing bike racks that were removed earlier in the day. The fence, which has now come to symbolize the Divided States of America, was put up "after another evening of protests over the leaked opinion that signaled justices plan to overturn Roe v. Wade," according to NBC4, who reminds us of other recent barriers:

Fencing installed around the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot remained in place for six months, until July 2021. Similar barriers were put up last fall for the "Justice for J6" rally and in early March before President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address.