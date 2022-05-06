FTC wants an ISP to stop "lying" and actually meet its highspeed advertising claims

The FTC has proposed forcing Frontier Communications to actually provide the service it advertises, they expect the order to be signed by a Federal district court judge and enforceable shortly.
I am a Frontier customer and actually do get the speeds I am promised. It is really nice to live in a place with truly high speed bandwidth, compared to the rural bullshit I had in Northern CA for a decade.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) today proposed an order requiring Connecticut-based internet service provider Frontier Communications to stop "lying" to its customers and support its high-speed internet claims.
According to the proposed order filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Frontier Communications must install fiber-optic internet service for 60,000 residential locations in California across the next four years.
Frontier will also have to provide current customers with free and easy cancellations when failing to deliver promised Internet connection speeds per the stipulated final order (PDF).
"Frontier lied about its speeds and ripped off customers by charging high-speed prices for slow service," said Samuel Levine, the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection Director.