Bitcoin down 50% since November

It's been a rough year for holders of Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency losing 50% of its value since its November high. This leaves it roughly where it was at the beginning of the pandemic rollercoaster, back in 2021.

Moves in cryptocurrency markets have increasingly followed wider trends, as professional investors, such as hedge funds and money managers, become more active in trading what was once the domain of individual investors and enthusiasts.Bitcoin, which accounts for about a third of the cryptocurrency market with a total value of close to $570bn, has seen its price plunge more than 10% in the last day and more than 20% in the last week.