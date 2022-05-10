Confusingly, Florida's DeSantis denounces communism with a new holiday

When he isn't saying gay and has some time off from fighting Disney over what children should see in movies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates Victims of Communism Day, a new holiday he just made up. Seeking to remind people that oppression is not just a Florida thing, maybe?

The Hill:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a new law on Monday that requires students to learn about communism, establishing a state holiday called "Victims of Communism Day." HB 395 will require special instruction on "Victims of Communism Day," recognized on Nov. 7 of each year. "Today, I established November 7th as Victims of Communism Day to honor those who have suffered under communism and remind people of the destruction communism has caused worldwide, including a death toll exceeding 100 million," DeSantis wrote in a tweet on Monday. "In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism."

The bill establishing the day also appears to include provisions to teach Floridian children about the horrors of communism. It seems everything in Florida politics now includes something about what you can not teach a child, or insists that they be indoctrinated into a cult.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Núñez (R) said at the news conference that the bill was in line with efforts to remove critical race theory teachings and other "woke terms" in the classroom. Critical race theory is an academic framework used at the graduate level that analyzes U.S. history and institutions through the lens of racism. "Throughout this country, we are seeing communism and socialism being romanticized," she said at a press conference. "Positive attitudes are at an all time high in this country. But not here in Florida, because freedom, not Marxism, has a home here in the free state of Florida." Núñez added the legislation would "not only teach our children but their children's children, the importance of freedom, the terrible tyranny of communism, making sure that November 7, they will all understand what has happened throughout this globe throughout history."

While DeSantis' Florida hates communism it embraces fascism with glee.