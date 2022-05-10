Eve Online now exports data to Microsoft Excel

No game has a greater gulf between how interesting it is to read about others playing it and playing it yourself. But for those who do play Eve Online, the game is about to become more exciting than ever: it now has Microsoft Excel integration.

Through an official partnership with Microsoft, CCP said it is creating a JavaScript API that will allow players to "seamlessly export data from Eve Online" into the popular spreadsheet program. That "will help players access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy, making day-to-day Eve operations easier to execute," the company said in a press release.

Legend has it Eve was designed in Excel. And still the battles, heists and murders are so epic they earn their own Wikipedia articles.