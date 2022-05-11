Police in Cumbria, England, searching for teens armed with "elastic fidget-type toys"

Cumbria Police urged locals to be on the lookout for teenagers who assailed a man with "elastic fidget-type toys", reports Ben MacDonald for The Cumberland News. The teens are armed (with elastic fidget-type toys) and not particularly dangerous. They should not under any circumstances be approached, unless you have a really big super soaker or something.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It happened on Sunday, May 8 at about 3:30pm near the Primark store on English Street. "Officers are keen to trace witnesses, particularly anyone with video footage."