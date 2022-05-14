At least 10 dead in "racially motivated" Buffalo supermarket shooting

The Associated Press reports that at least 10 are dead in a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. Police described it as "racially motived violent extremism", streamed to the Internet by a gunman in body armor and military-style clothing.

Gramaglia said the gunman shot four people outside the store, and three of them died. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman and struck him, but the bullet hit the gunman's bulletproof vest and had no effect, Gramaglia said. He said the gunman then killed the security guard.

The gunman, a white man targeting black shoppers, was taken into custody after being "tackled" by police, according to one eyewitness report.