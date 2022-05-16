Arby's manager accused of peeing into milkshake mix — might have made up to 40 shakes with it

If your Arby's milkshake tasted a bit off last last fall, and you happen to live in Vancouver, Washington, it might not have been your imagination. A 29-year-old Arby's manager was accused of peeing into a bag of milkshake mix not once but at least twice, according to The Guardian. He then claims he is "almost sure" he tossed out the bag, but if he didn't, the added ingredient may have ended up in 30–40 shakes and at least one ice cream float that was served on October 30th at the Mill Plain location.

The gentleman was caught while detectives were searching his phone for an entirely different investigation — one that involved child sex abuse images. While looking on his phone, they discovered his unsavory Arby's shenanigans in a 16-second video he shot.

