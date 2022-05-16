Michael's employee scratch card "You've won an unpaid time off!"

You may already know that Michael's is a privately held chain of about 1,250 arts and craft stores in the United States and Canada. What you might not know is that Michael's is a compassionate employer who gives scratch cards to its employees with fabulous prizes, like the one shown here that says "You make a difference. You've won an unpaid time off!"

I'm only guessing, but this is what I imagine other lucky Michael's employees are winning on their scratch cards:

— "Congratulations! You've won a ten percent pay cut!"

— "You are the proud winner of a mandatory drug test!"

— "You've won the chance to work overtime for free!"

— "You've won the chance to work on your day off!"

— "You are the proud winner of a free lecture on the importance of being on time!"