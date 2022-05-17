A deep underground drug-smuggling tunnel linked Tijuana to San Diego discovered

Trump's Wall has been defeated again with a tunnel linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California. According to AP, the 532-meter tunnel is four feet in diameter and six stories deep. In addition to electric power and ventilation, the tunnel has a rail system and reinforced walls.

On the U.S. side, the tunnel emerges in a "nondescript warehouse named 'Amistad Park' on a street that is busy with large semitrailers during the day but quiet at night," according to AP.

"There is no more light at the end of this narco-tunnel," said Randy Grossman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California. "We will take down every subterranean smuggling route we find to keep illicit drugs from reaching our streets and destroying our families and communities."

Being a prosecutor, Grossman believes law enforcement will solve the drug problem. Or maybe he knows the drug war does not stop people from selling or buying drugs, but since he benefits from drug prohibition, he will continue to spew puns for the remainder of his career, instead of admitting it's an expensive, failed policy for everyone except drug dealers and corrupt government officials.