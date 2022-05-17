Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton gets Covid and has to cancel shows

Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton announced he has Covid and has so far canceled two shows on his European tour. Last summer the Q-infected musician, whose old friends no longer speak to him, said via Telegram that he wouldn't perform at a venue that required vaccine status. The only surprise here is that it took this long for Covid to catch up to him.

On his Facebook page a statement said:

"Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall [May 8]. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans."

Clapton was vaccinated twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Yahoo!, but turned against the vaccines after experiencing what he described as "severe" reactions.

From Yahoo!:

It led him to criticize assurances about the vaccines as "propaganda." Millions worldwide have received the shots and scientists say there is no doubt the vaccines drastically cut the risks of serious illness and death against all forms of the coronavirus. Clapton also has suggested people who received the jabs were victims of "subliminal advertising." He previously vowed not to perform at venues requiring fans to show proof of vaccination, but he broke that promise at a gig in New Orleans.

One of the lines in "Stand and Deliver," an anti-lockdown song Clapton produced in 2020 with Van Morrison, ironically said, "Do you want to be a free man, or do you want to be a slave?" That's a good question for Clapton to ponder as he lies in bed this week.