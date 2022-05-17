Watch: Coast Guard rescues a desperate dog paddling alone in the middle of a 1,200-square-mile lagoon

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a panicked dog swimming in the middle of the sea off North Carolina with nothing else in sight on Saturday (see video below). A call had just come in about a ship that had lost a dog in Pamlico Sound, an approximately 1,200 square-mile lagoon. Shortly after the call, the Coast Guard, whose boat was also in this vast body of water, miraculously happened to spot the dog.

From the Coast Guard's Facebook page:

While conducting Law Enforcement missions aboard CG24508, a call came over Channel 16 about a vessel that had lost their dog Myla overboard in Pamlico Sound. Shortly after, look outs on CG24508 spotted movement on the calm waters and upon closer inspection saw a dog swimming towards the boat.

The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board. After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners.

We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!