There's nothing quite like the eerie feeling of being in a once-crowded place that has become empty and deteriorated over time. This video of someone exploring an Abandoned McDonald's gives me a dose of that feeling through the computer screen. On the counters and floors, there are still remnants of food packaging. The tables, seating, and machinery are all still intact. It's as if everyone inside of this McDonald's just disappeared into thin air.
Abandoned McDonald's is an eerie time capsule
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- derelicts
- urban exploration
Footage from inside a deeply creepy abandoned public aquarium
These urban explorers visited the crumbling interior of an unidentified and abandoned public aquarium in Spain where they found an old preserved shark and the rotting remains of an octopus and squid. From Science Alert: When the aquarium was damaged [likely by a giant wave] and subsequently evacuated, all living animals were transferred to new… READ THE REST
Look inside Canada's largest mansion which is completely abandoned and a total mess
Located about five hours north of Toronto, Ontario, the Peter Grant Mansion is the largest home in Canada. It was never finished and is now a prime destination for urban explorers. From Curiocity: Named after its intended owner who was the CEO of a well-respected lumber company, this uniquely designed palace could have been a… READ THE REST
Exploring Stack Rock Fort, an abandoned three-gun fort built in an estuary in Wales
Kurt Roberts spent a few hours on Stack Rock Fort, an abandoned installation in a Welsh estuary build upon a rocky outcropping barely visible around it. It looks like a perfect place to escape to for a cosy catastrophe only to find out that the true horror is in the fortress! You can jump 2:30m… READ THE REST
This 13-in-1 media hub brings your favorite content to the big screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're sure our parents had a wild time back in the day without modern media, and to some degree, we wish we could be a little less plugged in. But then we… READ THE REST
Uncover your cat's genetic mysteries with this affordable, at-home test
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cats are such mysterious and complex creatures, aren't they? Dogs feel easy to crack as pets. But with cats, it can be unclear what is going on underneath those big, glassy eyes. We… READ THE REST
Get a lifetime of top-tier VPN protection for just $16
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's no secret that online hackers exist and are constantly lurking around for sensitive information at any opportunity they can. With every piece of your personal information and essential memories being stored online,… READ THE REST