This storage area for out-of-use Bob's Big Boys is an unintentional horror museum. Does anyone know where this was taken?

It looks like these Big Boys have been plotting an ominous plan behind that fence. Be on high alert, everyone. They are not to be trusted.

I have a feeling the gate isn't going to hold the Big Boys back for much longer, and one can only imagine the hell that will be unleashed into the world when they break loose.

