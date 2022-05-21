Music For Monsters is an EP by Sounds Records featuring theremin tunes and other spooky sound effects such as a crying baby, a screaming cat, and wicked laughter. This record would make for a great soundtrack to a horror film. I can't find any information on when this obscure recording was created, but it has a vintage feel to it.
Check out "Music For Monsters" to hear some spooky theremin tunes
