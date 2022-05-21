Check out "Music For Monsters" to hear some spooky theremin tunes

Popkin
Mark Frauenfelder

Music For Monsters is an EP by Sounds Records featuring theremin tunes and other spooky sound effects such as a crying baby, a screaming cat, and wicked laughter. This record would make for a great soundtrack to a horror film. I can't find any information on when this obscure recording was created, but it has a vintage feel to it.