The BabyBot Light Theremin can be yours for only $300, via Etsy:

Thank you for adopting the boutique 'Baby Bot – Light Theremin, Powland Edition' by Moon Armada. This synth is set up to be wild and experimental, so the best way to play it is to just start turning knobs until you find combinations you like. The LED in the Bot's hand can be used to shine light into or cover up the light sensor.