Good news — Covid is coming to Las Vegas this month!

Stop by booth W1847 at InfoComm and learn how Covid supplies "the education, corporate, government, health care, hospitality, worship, and broadcast markets."

Sadly, they won't be handing out boxes of Ayds or bottles of Corona at the booth, but the company with the unfortunate name will have a lot of swell literature about 4K HDMI AOC cables!